ViacomCBS unifies sales businesses

ViacomCBS International Studios, a division of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), is unifying its sales businesses and has promoted Lauren Marriott and Laura Burrell to run the operation.

ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution will encompass all studio sales business, including coproductions, pre-sales, formats, tape sales and co-developments.

Under the unified structure, the company’s former IPS (International Programme Sales) division, which previously focused on tape and format sales for network-branded content outside Latin America including the Nickelodeon library and MTV formats, is now combined with VIS’s sales division, which previously focused solely on VIS original content revenues.

Marriott has been appointed senior VP of sales and business operations and distribution lead for the UK, while Burrell is now VP of international formats.

Marriott will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of studios and streaming for VCNI, and Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer and exec VP of commercial and content distribution, VCNI. Burrell will report to Kate Laffey, VP of VIS.

Marriott has been with ViacomCBS since 2008. In her new role, she will drive a central strategy to expand VIS’s sales and distribution by collaborating closely with ViacomCBS Media Networks in the US and with VCNI’s international brands, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and BET.

Marriott will also oversee central business operations, including legal, operations, finance, marketing and global content licensing revenues.

Burrell, who joined ViacomCBS in 2009, will oversee the continued growth of VCNI and VIS’s format libraries.

Burrell will focus on increasing revenue from third-party format sales, coproductions and pre-sales, in addition to supporting VCNI’s local channel format adaptations. She will also oversee an increased portfolio that now includes all scripted and non-scripted titles, including those from Telefe, Awesomeness TV and Ananey.

Burrell will also be responsible for multi-territory and strategic third-party format deals, while overseeing sales in all territories worldwide. She will lead on the development of global roll-out strategies for new formats to ensure success and visibility of all properties. In addition, Burrell will be the point person for all format-related business for VCNI and VIS.