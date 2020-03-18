ViacomCBS, Sky team up on Pip & Posy

ViacomCBS and Sky have commissioned a preschool series based on the Pip & Posy storybooks for Channel 5’s children’s strand Milkshake! and Sky Kids.

The first coproduction between ViacomCBS and Sky, Pip & Posy is a 52×7′ CG animated series produced by Magic Light Pictures, the prodco behind The Gruffalo, with animation services provided by Blue Zoo.

Pip & Posy is based on Nosy Crow’s storybook collection of the same name by Axel Scheffler (The Gruffalo) and Camilla Reid. It will premiere on Milkshake! and Sky Kids in early 2021, before airing on Nick Jr a year later.

“Pip & Posy is a delightful animation series that captures the essence of how young children play, think and feel, and fits perfectly with our portfolio of educational and fun programming. The series teaches preschoolers the importance of friendship and societal well-being through imaginative storytelling and creative play,” said Louise Bucknole, VP of kids programming at ViacomCBS Networks UK.