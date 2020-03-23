ViacomCBS, Sky close Nick deal

ViacomCBS Networks International and European satcaster Sky have agreed a multi-year deal that will make Nick Jr and NickToons content available to Sky customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Nick Jr and NickToons linear channels will be added to Sky’s portfolio alongside an extensive package of VoD content, including more than 900 episodes from the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr library.

Titles in the Nick Jr library include Paw Patrol, Top Wing, Nella the Princess Knight and Blaze & the Monster Machines.

NickToons will also add series like SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House and Cosmo & Wanda to Sky’s regional offering.

The agreement further broadens the relationship between ViacomCBS and Sky across Europe, with Sky already distributing ViacomCBS’s TV networks and content and selling advertising across its portfolio of channels in the UK and Italy.