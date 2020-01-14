ViacomCBS shakes up int’l networks

The international networks division of media giant ViacomCBS has undergone a major management restructure, resulting in expanded roles for numerous long-serving execs.

The reorganisation splits ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) into two brand groups and three pan-regional management hubs, all of which report to David Lynn, president and CEO of VCNI.

Kerry Taylor, currently executive VP of MTV International and chief marketing officer for VCNI UK, has been promoted to executive VP of VCNI entertainment and youth brands.

In the new role, Taylor reports to Lynn and Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks.

Taylor’s new remit will include international oversight of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET.

Taylor has been with MTV International since 2007 and has been co-head of MTV International since 2012, commissioning content such as Geordie Shore, The Charlotte Show, Ex on The Beach and Just Tattoo of Us.

Taylor will continue to work with Bruce Gillmer, executive VP, music, music and talent programming/events at ViacomCBS.

Jill Offman, who previously led Comedy Central and Paramount Network internationally, will be dedicated to the international studio business, as executive VP of ViacomCBS International Studios UK.