Viacom Digital Studios changes leadership

Viacom Digital Studios (VDS) is getting a new boss, with Stefanie Schwartz set to replace Kelly Day atop the ViacomCBS-owned unit.

Schwartz has been named executive VP and general manager at VDS, having previously served as executive VP of strategy and operations for VDS and digital partnerships at Viacom Media Networks.

In her new role, Schwartz will lead the creation and expansion of original programming, spin-off content and branded series across social platforms for ViacomCBS’s portfolio of entertainment brands, such as Comedy Central and BET.

Day has been president of VDS since it was set up in early 2018, having joined from AwesomenessTV, which Viacom went on to acquire later that year.

According to US reports, Day is in talks about taking on another senior role at the recently merged ViacomCBS, but the move has yet to be finalised.

The rejig comes after a recent reorganisation at ViacomCBS that has seen CBS Interactive president and CEO Marc DeBevoise tapped to oversee all digital operations at the combined company as chief digital officer, including VDS.

“I could not be happier for my very dear friend, Stefanie Schwartz, to take over leadership of VDS. She is an amazing leader and I’m excited for both of us to take on new challenges in 2020,” Day said on social media.

Prior to VDS, Schwartz held various roles at Viacom-owned Nickelodeon and MTV Networks, having first joined the US media giant in 1999.

As president of VDS, Day oversaw the digital content strategy at Viacom. She has previously worked for companies including AOL and online video platform Blip, which she sold to Maker Studios in 2013. Day was also recently appointed to the board of Natpe.