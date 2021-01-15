Veterans Rios, Peraza to exit HBO Lat Am

HBO Latin America veterans Roberto Rios and Luis F Peraza are set to leave the WarnerMedia-owned cablenet next month.

Corporate VP of original production Rios will leave on February 20, while president of networks Peraza will go on February 28.

Rios joined HBO in 1994 as a programming executive and was its first employee in Brazil, where he helped launch the company locally.

He later assumed the role of VP of acquisitions and programming and went on to become head of original production for the brand in the region, leading the development and production of several HBO Latin America originals.

Over the past 27 years he has managed and participated in the acquisition of broadcasting rights for thousands of films and programmes, as well as in the production of more than 800 hours of local original content that aired on HBO and Cinemax throughout Latin America and the rest of the world.

Peraza was part of the founding team that launched HBO in Latin America in 1991 and is credited by HBO as having been responsible for the development of the first premium local content in the market.

In 2014, Peraza took up the role of president of networks for HBO Latin America, overseeing original production, content acquisitions and programming.

The departures come as WarnerMedia prepares to launch its streaming service HBO Max in Latin America this year.

Whit Richardson, president of WarnerMedia Latin America, said: “Luis is an industry giant who helped shape the Latin American media business. We are deeply thankful for his leadership and his vision to bring HBO to the highest levels of recognition in our region.”

“As a member of the founding team of HBO in Latin America, I am very proud to have helped launch the service 30 years ago and shaped it to its current state. This has been such a great journey, and I am thankful to so many talented co-workers and colleagues who have joined in this enterprise,” said Peraza.