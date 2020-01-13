USA Network adds more Austin

NBCUniversal-owned US cablenet USA Network has renewed unscripted series Straight Up Steve Austin (8×30’) for a second season.

The eight-part series is hosted by retired WWE legend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and features the former wrestler and a celebrity guest as they visit different cities throughout the US, take part in stunts and share stories.

Straight Up Steve Austin is produced by Line by Line Media, with Austin executive producing alongside Dave Barsky.

The series joins USA Network’s growing catalogue of unscripted content which includes Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley, Miz & Mrs, Temptation Island and The Biggest Loser.