Univision lines up AVoD streamer

US Hispanic broadcaster Univision has announced plans to launch a new AVoD steamer called PrendeTV.

Set to debut in the first quarter, PrendeTV is billed as the only streamer created exclusively for the US Hispanic audience and with all programmes in Spanish.

The service will start with more than 30 channels and 10,000 hours of VoD programming from global content partners. Shows will include global television series, novelas, comedies, classic sports and documentaries.

Viewers will be able to access the streamer at Prende.TV on the web and via free mobile and connected TV apps. Details about distribution partners will be announced at a later date.

Advertising launch partners will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

Univision CEO Wade Davis said: “PrendeTV is an important early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space.”