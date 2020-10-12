UKTV, SBS explore wartime buildings

UK multi-channel operator UKTV and Australian broadcaster SBS have ordered a factual series exploring the buildings and structures built to defend Britain from German invasion during the Second World War.

Produced by Brighton-based indie Hello Mary, The Buildings That Fought Hitler (8×60’) will premiere on UKTV’s specialist factual channel Yesterday and on SBS next year.

From coastal defences to secret bases used to house an auxiliary army and the defence lines intended to protect the cities, the series travels the country looking at some of the 26,000 buildings built to help fight off the German army had it landed in the UK.

Exec producing are Hello Mary’s creative director Clare Hollywood and CEO Steve Regan. Parade Media will distribute internationally.