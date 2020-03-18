U-Next, Wowow opt for ITVS drama

Japanese networks U-Next, Wowow Plus, AXN Mystery, Channel Ginga, NHK and TFC have all acquired content from ITV Studios (ITVS).

U-Next has picked up season two of French crime procedural Balthazar from Beaubourg Stories, having already aired S1, while AXN Mystery has now taken S1 to give it a second airing in Japan.

AXN Mystery acquired Mainstreet Pictures’ relationship thriller Gold Digger plus S9 of Silverprint Pictures’ crime dramas Vera and S4 of Shetland. It also renewed its package deal with ITVS, with programming including S1-7 of Inspector Morse, S1-3 of Lewis and Sherlock Holmes.

Wowow Plus went for ITVS and Urban Myth Films copro A Confession, S2 of Tall Story Pictures’ contemporary thriller Bancroft and S5 of Mammoth Screen’s Poldark.

Meanwhile, Channel Ginga secured the second run of Monumental Pictures’ period drama Harlots.

Wowow has also picked up S6 of Mammoth’s long-running crime drama Endeavour and secured the first five seasons for its SVoD service. NHK Enterprises licensed S4 of the show and relicensed S3, as well as relicensing the first two seasons of Inspector Morse.

Finally, TFC has relicensed a package of shows including Stingray, Captain Scarlet, Joe 90, The Secret Service, Fireball XL-5, Four Feather Falls and Super Car.

The sales were secured ahead of ITV’s first ever Tokyo Festival, which is being held as an online screening this week.