Twofour sparks Electric Ray hire

ITV-owned UK production group Twofour has finalised its new-look senior creative team by appointing a director of development from Sony-backed Electric Ray.

Natalie McArdle’s arrival follows that of David Brindley as chief creative officer towards the end of last year. As director of development, McArdle will be tasked with growing Twofour and subsidiary prodco Boomerang’s slate of factual entertainment, formats and blue-chip factual programming.

During her four years as development lead at Electric Ray, McArdle helped drive the company’s creative strategy, co-executive producing projects and working on series including My Million Pound Menu (BBC2), Alone at Home (Channel 4) and daytime series Call That Hard Work (BBC1).

Prior to joining Electric Ray, McArdle worked in production and development at Tiger Aspect, BBC3, Firecracker Films, Studio Lambert and Twenty Twenty, where she first worked with Twofour CEO Tim Carter.

Carter said: “Natalie’s always stood out for me as a rare, quirky and original thinker. She’s someone who knows her way around big ideas that resonate and I’m chuffed to bits we’ll be working together again.”

Brindley, formerly the BBC’s head of commissioning for popular factual and factual entertainment, joined Twofour in November following the departure of CEO Melanie Leach and previous chief creative officer Andrew MacKenzie in October to launch another prodco.