Twofour seals deals at Asia TV Forum

Broadcasters in Asia, Europe and Africa have acquired factual and factual entertainment programming from UK distributor Twofour Rights.

BBC Studios has bought a package of shows such as Hairy Bikers Route 66 and The World’s Best Restaurants for its channels including BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Meanwhile, A+E Networks in Africa has secured the rights to a package totalling 30 hours of Twofour-owned prodco Boomerang’s Extreme Cake Makers.

Elsewhere, Discovery will air the latest series of Impossible Railways and The Indian Dream Hotel On Tour across Asia.

In Europe, SVT in Sweden has picked up more episodes of Impossible Engineering, while Swedish broadcaster TV4 has taken The Junk Food Experiment.

The sales were brokered at the recent Asia TV Forum by senior sales executive Rob Bassett.