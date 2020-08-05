Please wait...
TVSmiths makes date with Armoza formats

Armoza dating format Queens of Love

South African production company The TVSmiths has picked up three formats from ITV Studios-owned Armoza Formats for local adaptation.

Developed by Armoza, Queens of Love is a dating format in which three drag queens help a singleton to find love.

From Armoza, Studio Glam and NBA Productions, Double or Nothing is a studio-based gameshow in which a pair of contestants take on a variety of challenges for a cash prize.

Guys in Disguise features costumed dates

Finally, Guys in Disguise is a dating show from Artza Productions, Armoza and Roy Even Tov, in which one singleton goes on a date with two secret admirers dressed in weird and wild costumes.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 05-08-2020 ©C21Media

