TV4, RTL prepare for Emergency

TV4 in Sweden and RTL in the Netherlands are among the international channels to have picked up Australian observational documentary Emergency.

The networks, along with Mediaworks’ Three in New Zealand and RTB in Brunei, have picked up the 10×60’ series from distributor Fred Media.

The show was originally commissioned by Nine Network in Australia and is produced by WTFN Entertainment. It was previously sold to Discovery-owned UK channel Really, where it premieres on Monday.

The doc follows a team of real-life medical heroes as they fight to save patients suffering life-threatening injuries in one of Australia’s biggest and busiest emergency hospitals, The Royal Melbourne. The show premiered on Nine Network in early July.