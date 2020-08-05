TV2 veteran Rømer resurfaces at STV

Independent Scandinavian prodco STV Productions has brought the former veteran head of acquisitions and formats at Denmark’s TV2 on board as a consultant.

Anette Rømer will join as a format consultant on August 1 having left TV2 after 30 years in March.

Rømer has a long track record of securing successful formats for the Danish market, most notably Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Strictly Come Dancing.

Show Me Your Fridge, an early format hit sourced and commissioned by Rømer, was produced by STV’s programme director, Maria Thastum.

René Szczyrbak, CEO and founder of STV also delivered his first TV2 programme to Rømer when she was commissioning editor of entertainment at the broadcaster.

Her focus will now be on surveying and sourcing international formats and she will attend TV markets and events.

Romer said: “I am truly looking forward to continuing my work within the international TV industry. I feel very passionate about the field of formats and it is a very welcome challenge to continue to use my expertise, not least because it includes looking at the full spectrum of broadcasters in the Nordics.

“I have a long-standing relationship with STV Productions, a company with solid values built up and professionalised over three decades, and I hope to contribute to the continued success of the company.”

Thastum added: “The current market is extremely consolidated, fewer and fewer attractive formats are available, so scouting ideas is of the utmost importance to our company. And who would be better at it than Anette with her extensive experience and huge international network.”

STV is Denmark’s largest independent TV prodco with branches in Norway and Sweden. It produces a multitude of programmes for Scandinavian broadcasters, including Long Lost Family, Wheel of Fortune and The Class/First Years.