TV2 Norway tracks Police Interceptors

TV2 Norway has agreed a deal with Raw Cut Distribution for more than 100 episodes of UK terrestrial broadcaster Channel 5’s factual series Police Interceptors.

The deal makes Norway the latest addition to the show’s Scandinavian footprint, with the series having already found homes in Sweden and Finland in the last 12 months.

Police Interceptors follows elite officers from police forces around the UK who are tasked with keeping roads safe and bringing criminals to justice. The series is about to enter its 18th season on ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 in the UK.

The deal was brokered by Raw Cut Distribution’s senior sales manager, Alex Colebeck.

Nina Lorgen Flemmen, TV2’s director of acquisitions, said: “Real-life stories always resonate with the viewers and we believe the show will have a long life, both on our linear channel and on our SVoD service.”