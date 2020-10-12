TV Cultura picks up Studio 100’s Mia

Please wait...
Mia & Me launches on TV Cultura today

MIPCOM: Brazilian broadcaster TV Cultura has acquired the first two seasons of live-action/CGI hybrid children’s series Mia & Me from Munich-based prodco and distributor Studio 100.

Mia & Me launches on TV Cultura today and will occupy a daily slot in the free-to-air broadcaster’s kids’ programming schedule.

The series, aimed at girls aged 6-12, follows 12-year-old Mia as she finds herself hurled into the wondrous world of Centopia, a land full of elves, unicorns and dragons.

Mia must protect Centopia from an evil queen who seeks to capture the unicorns and harness their power to keep herself young.

The deal was announced as Mipcom Online+ got underway online on Monday.

