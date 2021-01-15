Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 18, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM we heard from Lorenzo Mieli, CEO of Fremantle-owned scripted specialist The Apartment, about the rise of Italian drama and Craig Engler, general manager of AMC Networks-owned SVoD service Shudder, discussed the increasing popularity of horror.

We also spoke to Kids Industries co-founder Gary Pope, who suggested why some brands are more popular than others on YouTube and offered his predictions for the year ahead, and VOD Clickstream founder Stephen Follows provided unique Netflix data insights.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes Lupus Films joint MD Camilla Deakin, Trioscope Studios CEO LC Crowley and Submarine co-founder Femke Wolting on how adult animation has evolved to be an increasingly popular medium for sophisticated storytelling, pushing boundaries and powering on through the pandemic.

Rounding out the week’s interviews are Rolla Karam, interim chief content officer at OSN, speaking about the Middle Eastern pay TV operator’s move into originals and changing relations with US studios, while Maria Feldman, co-creator of No Man’s Land, and Fremantle president of drama Christian Vesper discussed the Hulu/Arte coproduction.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 15-01-2021 ©C21Media

Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Tanya Shaw steps down as Shine TV MD BBC licence fee ‘least worst’ option TNT makes final visit to Animal Kingdom Globo eyes partnerships in Europe Can’t Stop to provide Sex (Re)education Julia Child drama greenlit by HBO OWN seeks relationship reality series Veterans Rios, Peraza to exit HBO Lat Am Bad Robot hires Agbaje for animation Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show 3BMG unveils int’l arm, Dutch deal ZDF takes on the SS with Cinecentrum Gold collars Vicar of Dibley retrospective Altice France, Kwanza seal distribution deal C+I meets Survivors with Denise Welch Escobar doc lined up for BBC Scotland Eccho Rights adds 8 Words to slate Frantic, No Equal adapt Powder Mage Singing with Legends picked up in France Globo stocks up on Candian drama Dynamic ventures Beneath the Surface