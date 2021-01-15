Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 18, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM we heard from Lorenzo Mieli, CEO of Fremantle-owned scripted specialist The Apartment, about the rise of Italian drama and Craig Engler, general manager of AMC Networks-owned SVoD service Shudder, discussed the increasing popularity of horror.

We also spoke to Kids Industries co-founder Gary Pope, who suggested why some brands are more popular than others on YouTube and offered his predictions for the year ahead, and VOD Clickstream founder Stephen Follows provided unique Netflix data insights.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes Lupus Films joint MD Camilla Deakin, Trioscope Studios CEO LC Crowley and Submarine co-founder Femke Wolting on how adult animation has evolved to be an increasingly popular medium for sophisticated storytelling, pushing boundaries and powering on through the pandemic.

Rounding out the week’s interviews are Rolla Karam, interim chief content officer at OSN, speaking about the Middle Eastern pay TV operator’s move into originals and changing relations with US studios, while Maria Feldman, co-creator of No Man’s Land, and Fremantle president of drama Christian Vesper discussed the Hulu/Arte coproduction.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.