Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 11, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM we heard from C21 editorial director Ed Waller, news editor Clive Whittingham, senior reporter Karolina Kaminska and Drama Quarterly editor Michael Pickard about the trends they see shaping the international TV business in 2021.

We also spoke to Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer of a new adaptation of Stephen King’s apocalyptic novel The Stand for US streamer CBS All Access, and television scribe Lisa Holdsworth, chair of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes BBC Children’s boss Cheryl Taylor, ViacomCBS International Studios kids’ chief Nina Hahn, Hopster co-CEO Miki Chojnacka and Secret Story Draw campaign manager Jon Mason about the increasingly important role of diversity and inclusion in the children’s TV business.

Rounding out the week’s interviews are Paper Plane Productions founder Alon Aranya, about his latest series for Apple TV+ and Showtime and why Covid has created opportunities for international drama, and from Michael Clemente, co-founder of new multimedia climate change outfit Global Environment Media.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.