Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs between 10am on Friday October 2 and 10am on Monday October 5, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Bell Media president of content and programming Mike Cosentino about how the Canadian broadcaster and its studio have adapted to the pandemic and how CTV drama Transplant found success in the US; and Claire Mundell, founder and creative director at Glasgow-based Synchronicity Films, about building on the success of hit miniseries The Cry to establish a base in Australia.

We also spoke to Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals for EMEA, and Kate Shepherd, MD of Warner Music Entertainment, about their new documentary on the UK grime scene; and Darren Nartey, senior programme acquisitions executive at ITV, discussed the projects that caught his eye at Cartoon Forum, plus the shows he’s looking to buy for CITV.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes Silverback Films co-founder Keith Scholey on his latest David Attenborough project for Netflix and the significance of Covid-19 for natural history programming; and 8Hours Television co-founders Jonny Slow and Adeline Ramage Rooney on their US adaptation of Belgian format Emergency Call for ABC.

Rounding out this week’s C21FM interviews are award-winning writer/producer Frank Spotnitz and Dana Goldberg, chief creative officer at one of the biggest film and TV production houses in the world, Skydance Media.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.