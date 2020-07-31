Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs between 10am on Friday July 31 and 10am on Monday August 3, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Helion Partners M&A advisor Tom Manwaring about the deal he recently brokered that saw Sony acquire UK indie Eleven, the firm behind hit Netflix series Sex Education; Kevin Levy, exec VP of programme planning, scheduling and acquisitions at The CW, detailed the US net’s pandemic response; and Patrick Wimp, creator of web series Brothers from the Suburbs, discussed Hollywood’s reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

We also talked to Elly Vervloet, international drama executive at VRT in Belgium, about her work with the European Broadcasting Union on The Drama Initiative; Helen Perquy, co-founder at Jonnydepony, which was developing a drama set after a pandemic before Covid-19 hit; and Simon Crawford Collins, MD of Slim Film + Television, about returning to production in New Zealand in September.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes Lucia Puenzo, showrunner of Amazon’s first Chilean original drama La Jauría, and Christian Vesper, executive VP and creative director of global drama at Fremantle, which coproduced the series; Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, co-creators of Sherman’s Showcase, who spoke about their music-themed sketch show’s move to AMC; and Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios, who discussed the trends the Canada-based digital storytelling platform has observed during the pandemic.

Rounding out this week’s C21FM interviews are Krishnendu Majumdar, co-founder of UK independent producer Me+You Productions and the recently appointed Bafta chairman, who talked about this year’s Bafta Television Awards, taking place online for the first time tonight as a result of the pandemic; and Jane Root, founder and CEO of transatlantic factual specialist Nutopia, who discussed new HBO Max series A World of Calm, based on the popular relaxation app, and continuing production on other high-profile shows despite international travel restrictions.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.