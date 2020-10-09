Tune in to C21FM’s 100th show from 10am today

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs between 10am on Friday October 9 and 10am on Monday October 12, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Waleed Zuaiter, star of Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central, about launching his own production company, FlipNarrative, in a bid to tackle diversity in film and television; and Susin Nielsen, creator and showrunner of Family Law, about resuming production on the Canadian legal drama and how it draws on her own experiences.

We also spoke to Anouk Mertens, MD of NEO Studios, about Amazon documentary series Take Us Home: Leeds United and the future of watching live sports at home; and Laura-May Coope, co-founder at Social Life, which is used by all the major streamers to drive interest around their shows and recently won an Emmy for its work on the Netflix cult hit Big Mouth.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes Sheri Elwood, creator and showrunner of new Canadian family drama Feudal, talking about shooting in Nova Scotia under Covid-19 restrictions, and Lion Television US CEO Tony Tackaberry on new Smithsonian civil rights documentary Walk Against Fear.

Rounding out this week’s C21FM interviews are Jesse Cleverly, creative director and co-founder of Wildseed Studios, revealing how he is identifying and nurturing new talent, and John Giwa-Amu, who runs production and gaming company Good Gate Media and prodco Red and Black, about the film he made in lockdown and what he has learned during the pandemic.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane. Thanks for listening.