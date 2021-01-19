Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire scribe Terence Winter, plus exec producer Sherry Marsh and Legendary Global TV chief Chris Albrecht, about their upcoming Japan-set mob drama Tokyo Underworld, and from the team behind new Australian youth drama Eden.

Award-winning writer Terence Winter is best known for his work on The Sopranos and as creator of Boardwalk Empire, two acclaimed HBO series that delve into the world of mobsters, the former in 1990s New Jersey and the latter during the Prohibition era of the 1920s.

For his next project, Winter is again exploring the world of gangland, but this time the action shifts to Japan in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Based on the book by Robert Whiting, Tokyo Underworld tells the true story of an Italian-American GI from the Bronx who relocates to Japan in the aftermath of the Hiroshima bombing to become the undisputed king of the black market.

For the series, which is in early development, Winter has reunited with former HBO chief Chris Albrecht, who is now running production company Legendary Global, and executive producer Sherry Marsh. They spoke to Michael Pickard about the project.

From the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Skins, Eden is a coproduction from Every Cloud Productions and Balloon Entertainment for Australian streamer Stan.

Set in exotic Byron Bay, the upcoming drama centres on the disappearance of a young woman, which triggers a devastating chain of events exposing the dark, hidden heart of the community.

Every Cloud co-founders Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger, exec producer Bryan Elsley, writer Vanessa Gazy and Louise Pedersen, CEO of distributor All3Media International spoke to Michael Pickard about the series.

