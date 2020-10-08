Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

On today’s show we hear from Jesse Cleverly, creative director and co-founder of Wildseed Studios, about how he is identifying and nurturing new talent, and John Giwa-Amu, who runs production and gaming company Good Gate Media and prodco Red and Black, about the film he made in lockdown and what he has learned during the pandemic.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Jesse Cleverly, creative director and co-founder of Wildseed Studios, has been working in both scripted television and animation, to plug the gap between platforms and financiers and creative talents looking for their first breaks in the business.

With filming now underway on 10-part family adventure The Last Bus, Jesse Cleverly speaks to Michael Pickard about how it is identifying and nurturing new talent, working with Netflix, the explosion of interest in animation and the need for a varied broadcast eco-system.

John Giwa-Amu runs production and gaming company Good Gate Media and linear TV prodco Red and Black.

He stopped production on his biggest interactive film to date, The Complex, as the pandemic hit but learned new skills and a new approach during lockdown to make Five Dates with a stellar cast.

He tells C21 about how this period has allowed him to sort the wheat from the chaff in terms of the projects on his development slate and focus on what he really wants to make.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a new block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com. You can download the audio from the C21 Podcast by CLICKING HERE.