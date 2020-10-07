Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Sheri Elwood, creator and showrunner of new Canadian family drama Feudal, about shooting in Nova Scotia under Covid-19 restrictions, and Lion Television US CEO Tony Tackaberry on new Smithsonian civil rights documentary Walk Against Fear.

Canadian showrunner Sheri Elwood has returned home to Nova Scotia for her latest project, filming the story of a dysfunctional clan of siblings vying for control of their parents’ summer resort in the grounds of her own parents’ real-life summer resort.

She speaks with Michael Pickard about why CBC drama Feudal – billed as ‘Shameless meets Succession’ – is a love letter to her childhood and how the Entertainment One/Six Eleven Media production maintained the safety of its cast and crew amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lion Television US documentary Walk Against Fear, a timely film focused on forgotten civil rights era icon James Meredith, premiered on Smithsonian in the US and UK recently. CEO Tony Tackaberry speaks with Clive Whittingham about the story, the production challenges presented by ongoing circumstances and the uncertainties these raise for the industry.

