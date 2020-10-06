Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Anouk Mertens, MD of NEO Studios, about Amazon documentary series Take Us Home: Leeds United and the future of watching live sports at home; and Laura-May Coope, co-founder at Social Life, which is used by all the major streamers to drive interest around their shows and recently won an Emmy for its work on the Netflix cult hit Big Mouth.

NEO Studios is a sport and lifestyle programming production company that’s part of the Aser Ventures group owned by Andrea Radrizzani, the chairman of English football club Leeds United, who recently returned to the Premier League after 16 long years.

The final part of that journey is charted in NEO Studio’s documentary Take Us Home: Leeds United and Nico Franks catchs up with the prodco’s MD Anouk Mertens to discuss partnering with Amazon as well as the future of watching live sport at home.

UK- and US-based social media agency Social Life recently won its first Emmy for its work on Netflix series Big Mouth, the animated coming-of-age comedy about a group of kids going through puberty. Social Life produced an interactive programme for Netflix called Big Mouth’s Guide to Life that was released on Instagram Stories over a three-month period.

Big Mouth’s Guide to Life spoke directly to teenagers about going through puberty, a time of life that’s not often addressed in mainstream media, covering topics like physical development, consent, toxic masculinity and mental health.

Laura-May Coope, co-founder at Social Life, talks to Nico Franks about the importance of social media to a show’s success on streaming platforms and why speaking with an authentic voice online is key to striking a chord with young people.

