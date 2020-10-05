Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Waleed Zuaiter, star of Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central, about launching his own production company, FlipNarrative, in a bid to tackle diversity in film and television; and Susin Nielsen, creator and showrunner of Family Law, about resuming production on the Canadian legal drama and how it draws on her own experiences.

Waleed Zuaiter, star of Channel 4 drama Baghdad Central, has launched his own production company, FlipNarrative, in a bid to tackle diversity in film and television.

The actor and producer broke through with the movie Omar, nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2013 Oscars, and has also appeared in HBO/BBC miniseries House of Saddam, Sex & the City 2, The Men Who Stare at Goats and Netflix’s Altered Carbon.

But it was his experience on Fremantle Iraq-set crime thriller Baghdad Central, picked up in the US earlier this year by Hulu, which inspired him to establish FlipNarrative. He spoke to Clive Whittingham about the projects the firm has in development, the partnerships it is seeking and its mission to improve representation within the industry.

Canadian legal drama Family Law was two weeks into production in February when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The show, about a lawyer and recovering alcoholic struggling to put her career and family back together, is now back in action in Vancouver for Global Television.

Creator and showrunner Susan Nielsen told Michael Pickard how the 10-part series, from Seven24 Films and Lark Productions and distributed by Entertainment One, draws on her own experiences and aims to upend the traditional procedural structure with character-focused storylines.

