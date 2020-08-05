Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment; Ruth Fielding, joint-MD of Lupus Films; and Michael Rose, joint MD of Magic Light Pictures, all discussing why holiday programming remains a fixture of the calendar and why, for those that offer Christmas-themed movies and specials, it’s business more or less as usual.

The coronavirus pandemic may have upended the global economy and the international TV industry alike, but holiday programming remains a fixture of the calendar and for those that offer Christmas-themed movies and specials, it’s business more or less as usual.

Live-action production has, of course, been affected but animation continues apace, although the growing impact of streamers on linear broadcasters represents both challenges and opportunities for this particular market niche.

In today’s show, to coincide with the C21Digital Screenings Holiday Programming Theme Festival, we hear from Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment; Ruth Fielding, joint-MD of Lupus Films; and Michael Rose, joint MD of Magic Light Pictures.

One of the world’s biggest markets for holiday programming is the US, with cable outlets Lifetime and Hallmark broadcasting such titles 24/7 in the run-up to Christmas, sometimes starting as early as July. In 2019 alone, more than 100 Christmas-themed TV movies were produced across the US and Canada.

For former Gaumont president of worldwide TV distribution Vanessa Shapiro, this demand for holiday programming was the reason for establishing Los Angeles-based Nicely Entertainment earlier this year, she tells Inigo Alexander.

In addition, Inigo hears from Ruth Fielding, co-founder and joint-MD of London-based Lupus Films – the firm behind award-winning Christmas specials including The Snowman & the Snowdog, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and The Tiger Who Came to Tea – about her belief in the enduring power of appointment holiday viewing and animation’s place within this, especially as the pandemic continues.

Also offering his take is Michael Rose, joint-MD of Magic Light Pictures, whose work has become synonymous with the children’s books written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. From The Gruffalo, to Stick Man, Room on the Broom and now Zog & the Flying Doctors, the London-based company remains focused on securing a half-hour slot each Christmas Day on BBC1, and Rose says he doesn’t see that changing any time soon.

