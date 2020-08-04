Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Adeel Amini, freelance producer and founder of The TV Mindset, a new industry initiative that aims to provide professional and peer support for freelancers; Max Alexander, CEO of Secret Cinema, the entertainment company specialising in immersive film and television events; and Jonathan Jones, MD of production studio Ember Films, which has just delivered a natural history show with a unique twist to Netflix.

During the pandemic, Adeel Amini has been busy organising webinars to inform both freelancers and the wider TV industry on topics such as ableism and systemic racism, alongside his day job as a producer on ITV and STV Productions’ studio gameshow Catchphrase. He reveals why the mental health of freelancers requires immediate attention and urges the industry not to return to its pre-pandemic bad habits, namely toxic workplace cultures and ignoring ableism.

Secret Cinema is aiming to get people out of the house post-lockdown in a safe and fun way by revolutionising the drive-thru cinema experience. CEO Max Alexander provides more details and discusses why high-end TV series offer the company’s creatives lots more options when it comes to storytelling than movies do.

Described as Pixar meets Planet Earth, Tiny Creatures is a new eight-part Netflix original series from Ember Films that explores the hidden worlds and epic survival stories of little animals across the US. Ember MD Jonathan Jones explains the twist behind the dramatic nature series and gives his take on how both the pandemic and tech will change the factual TV business in the future.

