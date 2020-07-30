Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Krishnendu Majumdar, co-founder of UK independent producer Me+You Productions and the recently appointed Bafta chairman, about this year’s Bafta Television Awards, taking place online for the first time tomorrow as a result of the pandemic; and Jane Root, founder and CEO of transatlantic factual specialist Nutopia, about new HBO Max series A World of Calm, based on the popular relaxation app, and continuing production on other high-profile shows despite international travel restrictions.

Last month, Me+You Productions co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar became the new chairman of Bafta – the first person of colour to be appointed to the role in the organisation’s 73-year history – immediately highlighting, in his words, the need for it to become “not just non-racist but an anti-racist” institution.

The coronavirus-delayed 2020 Bafta Television Awards take place tomorrow night, and Majumdar speaks with Michael Pickard ahead of the event about how the academy is working to improve diversity and inclusion in the industry and also mitigate the impact of the pandemic on it.

He also discusses the start of production next week on the second season of Me+You’s female-led Channel 4 anthology series I Am from writer-director Dominic Savage, a drama uniquely penned and produced alongside each episode’s leading actor.

Nutopia founder and CEO Jane Root has managed to get ambitious commissions and several new hires away during lockdown, including new HBO Max series A World of Calm, based on the popular relaxation app.

She speaks with Clive Whittingham about this and how other big-budget factual shows like Nutopia’s One Strange Rock for National Geographic will be produced despite international travel restrictions and social-distancing rules.

While embracing remote working at her production company, Root also outlines her fears that a generation of new talent could be lost to the industry, with fewer opportunities to get a foot in the door just as the Black Lives Matters movement has shown how important this is for TV.

