Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Lucia Puenzo, showrunner of Amazon’s first Chilean original drama La Jauría, and Christian Vesper, executive VP and creative director of global drama at Fremantle, which coproduced the series; Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, co-creators of Sherman’s Showcase talk about their music-themed sketch show’s move to AMC; and Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios, discusses the trends the Canada-based digital storytelling platform has observed during the pandemic.

The first Amazon original drama to come out of Chile debuted on the streaming service last month across Latin America and Spain. La Jauría – The Pack – comes from brothers Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín and their production company Fabula, which struck a first-look deal with Fremantle last year.

Showrunner and director Lucia Puenzo and Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s VP and creative director of global drama, speak with Michael Pickard about the show and the increasing international appetite for Latin American series.

Sherman’s Showcase is a sketch show, based largely around music, with original songs and John Legend among its executive producers. Created by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, it debuted last year on US cablenet IFC and then jumped to AMC for a second season.

Salahuddin and Riddle talk to Clive Whittingham about making that transition, their hopes for taking the show global and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on TV.

Canada-based digital storytelling platform Wattpad offers writers a forum to showcase their work, some of which has progressed into film and TV. Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios, speaks with Karolina Kaminska about the trends the firm has observed during the Covid-19 pandemic and how the development and production arm is aiming to tap into these through partnerships.

