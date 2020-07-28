Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Elly Vervloet, international drama executive at VRT in Belgium, about her work with the European Broadcasting Union on The Drama Initiative; Helen Perquy, co-founder at Jonnydepony, which was developing a drama set after a pandemic before Covid-19 hit; and Simon Crawford Collins, MD of Slim Film + Television, on returning to production in New Zealand in September.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Elly Vervloet is using her experience as an expert in international coproductions at Belgian public broadcaster VRT to oversee a new initiative at the European Broadcasting Union dubbed The Drama Initiative.

Set up to ensure European pubcasters don’t lose out on high-profile projects to international streamers like Netflix, The Drama Initiative gives executives at Europe’s PSBs a first look at projects in development and the opportunity to coproduce and/or pre-buy them from one another.

Vervloet tells Nico Franks how the initiative differs from similar coproduction agreements such as The Alliance, which was set up by pubcasters in France, Italy and Germany, and the Nordic12, and discusses one of the first projects to come out it: post-pandemic drama Arcadia.

We also speak to Helen Perquy of Arcadia producer Jonnydepony in Belgium, who talks about what it’s like to be developing a drama set after a pandemic when a pandemic hits, as well as why pubcasters need edgy content to wrestle back younger viewers from the streamers.

Simon Crawford Collins, MD of Slim Film + Television in the UK, returns to the C21FM airwaves to talk about the future of international coproduction and his reflections on the Black Lives Matter movement’s impact on the TV industry so far.

He also discusses the status of Around the World in 80 Days – which stars David Tennant as Phileas Fogg and has been pushed back from Christmas 2020 to Christmas 2021 because of the pandemic – and CBBC drama Mystic, which had to call time on filming in April towards the end of its shoot in New Zealand.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a new block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.