Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Helion Partners M&A advisor Tom Manwaring about the deal he recently brokered that saw Sony acquire UK indie Eleven, the firm behind hit Netflix series Sex Education; Kevin Levy, exec VP of program planning, scheduling and acquisitions at The CW, details the US net’s pandemic response; and Patrick Wimp, creator of web series Brothers from the Suburbs, discusses Hollywood’s reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Tom Manwaring is partner at media and acquisitions specialist Helion Partners. Earlier this month, he brokered a deal that saw Sony Pictures Television acquire UK indie Eleven, the prodco behind hit Netflix series Sex Education.

Manwaring worked with Eleven founders Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson on the transaction for more than 12 months, and while Sony president of international production Wayne Garvie suggested the deal wrapped his company’s UK investment ambitions, Manwaring tells Jonathan Webdale it would be wrong to rule the firm out of future acquisitions. He also talks about the present M&A landscape in the face of Covid-19, Banijay’s acquisition of Endemol Shine Group and Netflix’s latest results.

US broadcast network The CW has always been a keen acquirer of programming but accelerated these efforts earlier this year as the Covid-19 crisis hit production and it took the decision to postpone new series releases till January 2021.

Kevin Levy, its exec VP of programme planning, scheduling and acquisitions, talks with Inigo Alexander about the strategy and the kinds of shows the network is still seeking.

Chicago-based writer, director and producer Patrick Wimp is the creator of web series Brothers from the Suburbs, which was presented for the first time at SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado. This year, he was back at the virtual version of the event in June taking part in discussions about the part TV can play in a worldwide civil rights push and Hollywood’s reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement. He speaks with Nico Franks.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a new block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.