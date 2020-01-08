Tubi partners with Hisense TV

San Francisco-based AVoD service Tubi has partnered with television set manufacturer Hisense to offer its full library on new Hisense TVs.

From spring 2020, Tubi’s catalogue of more than 20,000 films and series will be made available on Hisense TVs via the company’s Vidaa platform, a smart TV content aggregator. New Hisense smart TVs will feature Tubi as a preinstalled app.

In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

Tubi revealed in September 2019 that it had streamed more than 132 million hours of content, a 40% increase since May. Tubi is available in the US, Canada and Australia, and is set to launch in the UK in 2020.