Tricycle Media buys into Peach House

London-based investor and indie accelerator Tricycle Media has taken a minority stake in a fledgling talent management and production company.

George Monkland and Rowena Wallace have joined forces to launch London-based Peach House, which has a slate of film and TV projects in development.

These include the event miniseries for television Tigers in Red Weather, in collaboration with Stephen Garrett (The Night Manager), as well as features Lit, from filmmaker Laura Kirwan-Ashman, and Killing Dad, a comedy from Peach House client Henry David.

It will also represent a variety of emerging and established actors, musicians, writers and directors across the film, TV and theatre industries, both in the UK and internationally.

Its current clients include Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (Woman at War), Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent, The King), Ingvar Sigurdsson (A White, White Day, Succession), filmmaker Ben Bond (The Drifters) and writer/director Matt Chambers (The Bike Thief).

Prior to Peach, Monkland has worked in talent representation for over a decade at some of the UK’s major agencies, including 42, Independent, CDA and Finch & Partners.

For the last seven years, Wallace has worked in production, assisting some of the industry’s leading directors and producers. She began her career working in-house, first with Michael Robinson, then in production at 42, before freelancing as a producer in commercials and shortform content for Smuggler, Pulse and Black Sheep.

Wallace was associate producer on Max Minghella’s directorial debut, Teen Spirit, and assisted filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos on his features The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Bafta and Oscar winner The Favourite.

“George has an amazing ability to discover new talent which will be of enormous value as we push forward with the diverse slate of film and TV projects at Peach,” said Wallace.

Financial details of the deal with Tricycle Media were not disclosed.

Tricycle is the talent management collective founded by talent management and media veteran Sara Curran in January 2019. The collective currently provides management in six key areas: books, music, digital, voices, film and television.

Curran was a key executive and MD at the UK’s largest talent management company, James Grant Group (now YM&U), which merged with Troika in 2017. Over her career Curran has participated in the development and/or production of numerous film and TV projects including Ali G Indahouse, The Night Manager and The Favourite.

“I am delighted to be working with Rowena again and I am hugely excited about the possibilities within Tricycle for our clients – especially the reach into books, music, digital, voices and the expertise offered from welcoming Sara Curran to our board,” said Monkland.

“I met Rowena when we worked together on various productions when she was at 42. Early last summer, Rowena introduced me to George and I’m thrilled that they are now joining forces at Peach, allowing them to offer their writer, director and actor clients outstanding management with a personal touch and the possibility of producing their next film or television show in-house,” said Curran.