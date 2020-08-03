Please wait...
Total Dramarama set for third season

Total Dramarama features the characters from Total Drama

Cartoon Network in the US and Teletoon in Canada are on board a third season of animated series Total Dramarama.

UK-based children’s entertainment company Cake and Canadian producer Fresh TV are in production on a new batch of 52 episodes of the show.

These are set to premiere on Cartoon Network in the US and Teletoon in Canada mid-way through 2021.

The prequel to Total Drama is aimed at 6-11s and features the characters from the original Total Drama series as toddlers in a daycare centre.

The show first launched on Cartoon Network in the US and Teletoon in Canada in 2018, while the second season premiered this spring.

It also airs on Cartoon Network in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux region, Eastern Europe, Latin America and APAC territories, as well as on Pop in the UK, Teletoon and Canal + in France, K2 and DeA Kids in Italy, Super3 in Spain, ABC in Australia and Noga in Israel.

Created by Tom McGillis and Jennifer Pertsch, Total Dramarama is produced by Fresh TV, in association with Teletoon and Cartoon Network in the US, and distributed internationally by Cake.

