Toonz to develop with toyco GoldieBlox

Indian children’s prodco Toonz Media Group has partnered with US toy company GoldieBlox to develop animated series based on the latter’s IP.

GoldieBlox creates toys, games and entertainment aimed at girls, designed to encourage early interest in engineering and confidence in problem solving.

Through the five-year partnership, Toonz and GoldieBlox will develop a kids and family animation slate featuring GoldieBlox characters as well as new jointly developed IP.

Each of the animated series and special features will use storytelling focused on STEM learning and will be produced for a variety of platforms in the US and internationally.

P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz, said: “Children really are our future and the toys and materials that children are exposed to in their childhood is crucial to their development.

“Toonz is excited to partner with GoldieBlox so that we can combine STEM with stories in order to deliver messages on learning and discovery to young girls.”