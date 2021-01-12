Toonz, Rainbow partner on Pinocchio

Indian children’s prodco Toonz Media Group has joined Italy’s Rainbow Group for a CGI animated re-telling of Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio.

The Rainbow Group announced the 6×12’ series at the end of last year and now has the India-based production company onboard.

Titled Pinocchio & Friends, the series is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be targeted at four- to seven-year-olds.

Pre-production, post-production and supervision operations will be carried out at Rainbow Group studios in Italy, while the animation will be done at Toonz Media Group’s studios.

Toonz Media Group will also handle distribution rights to the show in the Indian sub-continent, South-East Asia, Spain and Portugal and hold the licensing and merchandising rights to the show in the Indian sub-continent.

Distribution and licensing and merchandising rights in the rest of the world will be handled by Rainbow Group.

Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group, said: “The new Pinocchio I imagined speaks to children in a light-hearted, educational way and empowers their dreams. Families will love this compelling series and kids will find their new TV hero in Pinocchio.”

P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, said: “Giving life to a world classic is always a challenge, but at the same time very exciting as well. We are happy that Toonz has got a great partner in Rainbow to take up this challenge and deliver Pinocchio as a top-notch series with very high-quality content.”