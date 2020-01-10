The Farm format replanted in CEE

UK-based distributor DRG has renewed its multi-territory, multi-year deal with Central European Media Enterprises (CME) for reality format The Farm.

The deal, which allows for the format to be produced for three years from 2020, covers CME channels BTV in Bulgaria, Pro TV in Romania and Slovakia’s Markiza.

Typically, the channels strip the series annually in either 60- or 90-minute primetime episodes every day for around three months.

The programme throws a group of young men and women together on a farm in a bid to discover a simple life. There they must survive without any luxuries, including running water, electricity and mobile phones, and learn to live off the land.

Each week the contestants compete in a series of challenges leading to the eviction of one person, until by the end of the show only one person remains and is crowned Farmer of the Year.

Created by Swedish prodco Strix Television, The Farm launched in Scandinavia in 2001 and has now been adapted in more than 50 territories.