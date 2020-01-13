The CW promotes president to CEO

US broadcast network The CW has promoted from within to name an industry veteran as its new chairman and CEO.

Mark Pedowitz, upped from president of the network, will oversee all The CW’s creative business aspects and lead its streaming strategy.

Pedowitz joined The CW as president in 2011, when it was rumoured to be on the verge of shutting down. He revamped the network by building and broadening its audience, introducing an improved social and digital strategy and establishing a successful DC Universe franchise on the channel.

Under Pedowitz, The CW has seen a vast increase in its output of original content, having announced 18 scripted series in the past year – twice the number Pedowitz inherited – and including unscripted content and alternative programming in its summer schedule for the first time.

Pedowitz also strengthened the network’s digital standing by embracing AVoD and launching the CW app and digital channel CW Seed. In addition, he secured full in-season digital rights to all new CW scripted series going forward, allowing viewers to catch up on original content via the network’s own platforms.

The exec also worked to increase diversity and representation on The CW, which was recently named the most LGBTQ+-friendly broadcast network in the US by media-monitoring organisation GLAAD.

Prior to joining The CW in 2011, Pedowitz was president of ABC Studios. Other previous roles include executive VP of ABC Entertainment and head of independent prodco Pine Street Entertainment. Pedowitz has also worked for MGM/UA Television Production Group, The Landsburg Company and Reeves Entertainment.