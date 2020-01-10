The Cry prodco options Lennox novels

The Glasgow-based prodco behind hit drama The Cry has optioned the rights to adapt Scottish author Craig Russell’s Lennox books into a TV series.

The books are set in Glasgow in the 1950s and follow a private detective who is caught in the middle of three crime bosses who control the city as it recovers from the Second World War.

The 4×60′ TV adaptation is being developed as a returning period crime series by Synchronicity Films, written by Robert Murphy (DCI Banks, Vera, Shetland).

Claire Mundell, MD and creative director of Synchronicity, said: “Craig Russell’s Lennox is a fascinating character, taking inspiration from the classic noir detective and infusing him with freshness and bite through intricately researched setting, authenticity of the period and compelling plot.

“We know that Robert will bring his wit and brilliant instinct for storytelling to this project, and we can’t wait to showcase it to audiences hungry for innovative crime drama.”