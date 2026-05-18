Please wait...
Please wait...
Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 29/04/2026 - C21Media Event - Create London Festival 2026 - Kings Cross, Kings Place London - The Creator-Led Models Reshaping Entertainment - Victor Bengtsson
Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 29/04/2026 - C21Media Event - Create London Festival 2026 - Kings Cross, Kings Place London - The Creator-Led Models Reshaping Entertainment - Victor Bengtsson

The Creator-Led Models Reshaping Entertainment

Picture of A admin

A admin

18-05-2026
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

Sony banks on premium IP, star power and gameshows

Both sides of the court: working with a brand as your commissioner

Paramount sets out its stall in first LA Screenings of Skydance era

Fox navigates a more disciplined, fragmented buying landscape

RTÉ's Horan puts Player front and centre for drama

Fifth Season rejects volume in favour of prestige drama

ITV doubles down on high-profile US acquisitions

TV4's Schütt on Hollywood, streaming and finding the next hit

How ad spend is shifting as creators become the new primetime

Fremantle eyes creator scene for classic formats

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE