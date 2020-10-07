Temple Hill, Lionsgate expand into TV

US studio Lionsgate has signed a multi-year, first-look television deal with Twilight producer Temple Hill Productions to develop and produce scripted programming.

The deal is an expansion of Lionsgate’s longstanding relationship with Temple Hill, after the two worked together on films including the Twilight movie franchise as well as Power Rangers, Uncle Drew and Down a Dark Hall.

Along with co-founders Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, Temple Hill’s television team includes head of TV Adam Fishbach and VP Julie Waters.

As part of the partnership, Temple Hill will create premium scripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Lionsgate is the owner of US cablenet Starz.

Temple Hill Productions was founded in 2006 by Bowen and Godfrey, who recently re-joined the company after serving as president of Paramount’s motion picture group.

The company’s TV portfolio includes Mr Mercedes, based on a novel trilogy by Stephen King; ABC’s Revenge; Hulu’s Looking for Alaska; HBO’s The Outsider; and Dave on FXX/Hulu and Love, Victor on Hulu, both of which have been picked up for second seasons.

“Temple Hill has been part of the Lionsgate family for years and we’re incredibly excited to expand our relationship into the world of television,” said Scott Herbst, Lionsgate’s executive VP, television and head of development.