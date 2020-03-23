Televisa adapts ATV’s Kara Para Aşk

Mexican broadcaster Televisa is set to launch a local adaptation of Turkish drama series Kara Para Aşk (Black Money Love) titled Imperio de Mentiras (Empire of Lies).

The 80-episode telenovela revolves around a police officer whose fiancée dies under suspicious circumstances, leading him on a turbulent path to uncover the truth.

The original show, produced by Ay Yapim, aired on ATV in Turkey from 2014 to 2015.

Imperio de Mentiras is being produced by Televisa with veteran telenovela producer Giselle González showrunning and stars Angelique Boyer and Andrés Palacios.

Production began in early March and the first episode of the series is set to air in a primetime slot on Televisa’s Las Estrellas channel in May.

US-Hispanic broadcaster Univision is also scheduled to broadcast the series, though no air date has yet been set.