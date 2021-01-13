Telemundo builds up revenue team

NBCUniversal (NBCU) Telemundo Enterprises has appointed two new executives at its recently restructured revenue division as its looks to develop and grow business opportunities in the US and around the world.

Ezequiel Fonseca Zas has joined Telemundo in the newly created role of senior VP of revenue strategy and distribution, and Malu Carmona-Botana has been named VP of content monetisation.

Fonseca Zas, who joins from ViacomCBS International, will report to Peter Blacker, executive VP, chief commercial officer and head of direct-to-consumer (D2C) licensing, and Carmona-Botana will report to Fonseca Zas. Both will be based in Miami, Florida.

The move comes after NBCU Telemundo Enterprises last month restructured its entertainment and revenue divisions, resulting in a promotion for Blacker and two other execs.

Fonseca Zas was most recently general manager of streaming platforms and senior VP of mobile partnerships at ViacomCBS International.

In that role, he led the international streaming/OTT strategy and business plans for AVoD (Pluto TV) and SVoD platforms (Paramount+ and Noggin).

Prior to ViacomCBS International, Fonseca Zas was at La Nación newspaper in Argentina for over a decade, where he held multiple positions in the company’s marketing, branding and digital divisions.

At Telemundo, he will be responsible for growing and managing Telemundo Enterprises’ content monetisation and distribution strategies, in coordination with Telemundo’s entertainment, global studios, sports and news arms, as well as NBCU’s distribution and licensing teams.

Carmona-Botana will be responsible for strategic planning and managing key partnerships, working with the network and streaming content teams to increase the company’s income across all platforms.

She joins Telemundo from A+E Networks, where she was director of content distribution strategy.

In that role, Carmona-Botana provided strategic support to the president of distribution. Prior to A+E, she worked for companies including Gedeth in Shanghai, Zebra Producciones in Madrid, Televisa in Mexico City and Viacom in New York.

The duo join Telemundo’s existing revenue strategy and distribution leadership team which includes Borja Perez, senior VP of revenue strategy and innovation; Francisco Rivera, VP of emerging business; Gustavo Granados, VP of digital productions; and Tania Paz, VP of distribution operations.

“Ezequiel and Malu each bring a unique and deep set of media expertise in Spanish and English, which will help us expand the formats and multilingual experiences across AVoD, SVoD and D2C platforms that Telemundo has pioneered for over 10 years in the US and across the globe,” said Blacker.