Telekom Romania to carry SPI channels

Telekom Romania has signed a channel distribution agreement with SPI International to carry the latter’s Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), DocuBox and FightBox networks.

TDC, which launched in April last year, features Turkish drama programming. It was created in partnership with Turkey’s Ay Yapim and is present in 14 countries, carrying more than 800 hours of content including Karadayi, Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Moms & Mothers, Red Scarf, Five Brothers and The End.

FightBox, meanwhile, broadcasts combat sports live events and martial arts coverage from around the world, while DocuBox offers a collection of documentaries.

“We are happy that our customers will have access to new, exciting, internationally awarded content through TDC, DocuBox and FightBox channels, newly introduced in Telekom Romania’s TV grid,” said Andreas Elsner, chief commercial officer, residential segment, at Telekom Romania.

“Our partnership with SPI International is a new step in our efforts to respond to the needs and requirements of Romanians in terms of preferred TV content and we look forward to developing this partnership.”