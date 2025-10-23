TCCF Forum explores SE Asian OTT and global copro strategies

The Taiwan Creative Content Fest next month brings together industry leaders including Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences president Janet Yang and Emmy-winning director Jane Wu to examine content strategies, investment models and market expansion opportunities as the global audiovisual landscape undergoes rapid structural transformation.

The Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) will convene industry leaders from across Asia and the US next month to examine strategies for navigating rapid transformation in the global audiovisual landscape. The event, organised by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), takes place from November 4 to 7 at Nangang Exhibition Centre in Taipei.

This year’s TCCF Forum, themed Evolve Beyond Imagination, features 12 keynotes and panels across four days, bringing together more than 25 experts to explore developments spanning variety shows, film and television, intellectual property content and artificial intelligence. The programme examines global business strategies, content production and localisation, technological applications and emerging international market trends.

The speaker line-up includes Janet Yang, the first Asian American president of the LA-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning producer whose credits include The Joy Luck Club and Over the Moon. Yang will deliver the closing keynote, focusing on strategies and challenges for expanding Asian cinema on to the world stage.

Sean Saeyoon Shim, CEO of Mr Romance, the Korean studio behind hit Disney+ series Moving, and Youngsun Soh, senior VP and MD of Korea’s A+E Global Media, will examine international content investment and global expansion strategies. The TCCF programme also features perspectives from South-east Asian platforms, with Le Thuy Trang, director of content acquisition and partnership at Vietnam’s FPT Play; Komin Aoudomphan, assistant director of content business at Thailand’s True Digital Group; and Roland Lee, VP of creation and production at Malaysia’s Astro, exploring acquisition strategies and market considerations driving Asian audiovisual content into South-east Asia.

Jane Wu, director of the Emmy-winning animated series Blue Eye Samurai, will share her experience as a storyboard artist turned director, collaborating with different international production teams. Japanese drama production will feature prominently through sessions with Omori Mika, screenwriter of Hitori de Shinitai and The Unfettered Shogun, alongside Kurasai Ken and Uchida Yuki, producers of NHK’s Anpan. Drawing on their experience working on morning shows and long-running historical Taiga dramas, they will discuss how creators navigate between historical facts and dramatic storytelling to expand audience imagination.

The TCCF Forum will also present conversations with Ning Chang, Alice Ko and Allison Lin, all nominees for best actress at this year’s Golden Bell Awards. The session will explore their creative journeys and examine diverse possibilities for women creators and actors in today’s global audiovisual industry.

TAICCA chairwoman Sue Wang remarked that the global audiovisual landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, adding: “From technological innovation to new business models and investment strategies, the industry’s structure is being reshaped at an unprecedented pace.”

She expressed hope that industry development trends from countries such as South Korea, the US, Japan, France and those in South-east Asia can provide “forward-looking insights, help grasp the latest market momentum and create new opportunities and challenges, further enhancing Taiwan’s influence and competitiveness in the international market.”

The TCCF Forum forms part of the broader event, which also includes TCCF Pitching, showcasing promising content proposals from the global market, and TCCF Market, which this year features 118 organisations across 112 booths, with dedicated pavilions from South Korea and France alongside first-time participants from Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Registration for the Forum remains open until October 29 for TCCF badge holders.

Sponsored article