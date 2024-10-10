TCCF fast becoming a platform for global collaboration

With the Taiwan Creative Content Fest becoming a pivotal event for the Asian creative content industry, what can attendees expect from this year’s edition?

The Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) has grown into a major hub for professionals across film, publishing, animation, gaming and performing arts, providing a vital platform for international collaboration, content licensing and industry networking. This year’s event, set to take place on November 5-8 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre, will again be hosted by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).

In an era when content transcends borders, the TCCF is poised to play a key role in connecting Taiwan’s creative talent with global markets, while also showcasing the country’s rich storytelling potential.

TCCF 2024 aims to facilitate cross-border collaboration, combining Taiwan’s creative energy with international perspectives. The event features three primary sections, Pitching, Market and Forum, each designed to address different aspects of the content creation and distribution process.

The Pitching section is where emerging and marketable audiovisual projects are brought to the attention of global investors and industry professionals. Divided into two categories, Project to Screen and Story to Screen, this platform enables creators to showcase their ideas, whether they are original screenplays or properties with adaptation potential.

Project to Screen focuses on pitching completed audiovisual projects including feature films, series, and animation. With collaboration from international partners and the TAICCA School, this segment aims to match projects with potential investors and accelerate their integration into the global content market.

Story to Screen spotlights IPs from a wide range of media, such as books, comics and original stories, ripe for adaptation. One partnership within this section is the Shoot the Book! session, a collaboration with Société Civile des Éditeurs de Langue Française that encourages adaptation licensing collaborations between Taiwanese and international creators.

A total of 62 projects from 21 countries have been selected for the Pitching section, including multiple proposals from internationally acclaimed directors and teams. These projects will compete for a total prize pool of TWD7.2m (US$223,000) – the largest in TCCF history – comprising around 30 awards sponsored by private entities as well as international festival resources.

Meanwhile, the Market section serves as a dynamic hub for professionals involved in content licensing, intellectual property adaptation, and audiovisual production resources. It provides a space for participants to explore collaborations, license content and share resources in a globalised market, and comprises:

• The Copyright Transaction Zone, which allows content creators and buyers from fields like film, television, animation and special effects to negotiate deals.

• The Production Resource Zone, which connects filmmakers with regional film commissions, funding bodies, and production centres, offering essential resources for filming and coproductions.

• The IP Adaptations segment, which supports the transformation of Taiwanese literature into audiovisual productions, encouraging publishers to engage with the growing demand for adaptable content.

• The Visual Technologies Zone, which emphasises collaboration with tech companies to showcase innovations in post-production, visual effects, and virtual production, further broadening Taiwan’s impact on global content creation.

• National Pavilions, which will enhance cross-border partnerships by inviting international institutions to showcase their content and forge new alliances with Taiwanese creators. By fostering dialogue and networking opportunities, these pavilions are expected to increase the scope of international collaboration.

TCCF 2024’s Forum will convene global thought leaders and industry professionals to share insights into current trends and innovations within the creative industries. These discussions will offer valuable industry intelligence on the future of content production, financing, distribution, and the impact of new technologies.

For international businesses, TCCF 2024 represents a unique opportunity to establish connections with Taiwan’s creative industries and foster new business relationships. By bringing local talent together with international expertise, the event promotes Taiwan as a vital player in the global creative content ecosystem.

TCCF is not only an opportunity for content creators to showcase their work, but also reflects Taiwan’s growing importance in the global creative landscape. With the continued support of TAICCA, which was established in 2019 to promote Taiwan’s creative industries, the country has positioned itself as a leader in the fields of film, digital content, and cross-media storytelling.

The agency’s role in supporting independent productions and facilitating international coproductions has been instrumental in raising the profile of Taiwanese content on the global stage. By offering resources, funding and expertise, TAICCA ensures Taiwan’s creative industries remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

As TCCF continues to grow in prominence, industry players are looking forward to new collaborations that can lead to the global distribution of Taiwanese content. By focusing on fostering international collaboration and adapting to the ever-changing demands of the global content market, TCCF is positioned to be a transformative event for the Asian creative landscape.

Sponsored article