TCB duo Heaney, Subhani launch outfit

Paul Heaney, former founder and head of UK distributors Cineflix Rights and TCB Media Rights, and his partner Dina Subhani are launching a new distribution and coproduction company.

Called BossaNova, the firm aims to “pioneer and highlight the need for a new approach to programme creation, funding and distribution.”

Heaney and Subhani will leverage their network of buyer relationships built up over 35 years in media and distribution businesses to create opportunities for producers looking to grow their businesses.

BossaNova will help to co-create shows by matching the right idea with the right producer and the most relevant platform or broadcaster.

The pair previously founded factual distribution company TCB Media Rights, which started trading in 2012 as a two-person operation. TCB was acquired by Kew Media Group in October 2017 but sought to exit the group when it financially collapsed at the turn of this year.

Heaney and Subhani had hoped to complete a management buy-out of their firm but it was acquired by Beyond International from Kew’s receivers against their wishes in April and they left in June.

Beyond subsequently merged the business with its own sales operation to form Beyond Rights, which recently announced its new leadership team.

Prior to launching TCB, Heaney was president and MD of Cineflix Rights, which he started in 2002. Heaney’s resume also includes stints at BSkyB, where he served as commercial director, and Southern Star, he worked as head of sales. Prior to entering the television industry, he worked in advertising and media sales for 15 years.

Subhani was one of the founding directors of TCB and played a key role in the company’s growth and management, overseeing accounts, marketing and financial planning. In her role as executive director, Subhani also steered TCB’s expanding marketing and events division.

Subhani began her career in print and airtime sales, working for national UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph, regional broadcaster Yorkshire Television and several radio stations.

She served as head of sales and marketing for the launch team of Liberty Radio, before being appointed to a logistics management position at event organiser Original Concept. There, her accounts included Colombia Films and Blockbusters, for whom she helped plan corporate events and award ceremonies.

Heaney said: “We want BossaNova to be at the very centre as far as the ideas and shows we work with are concerned. Our intention is to be dynamic and agile with quick and clear decision making. Our ambition is to be a significant help to platforms that have specific content needs and producers that need all of the above plus endorsement, experience and co-development of ideas.

“We will be talking to the buying and commissioning communities over the next few weeks and that will be the start of the benefit chain for indies. Obviously, we are a distributor but the term does not now wholly fit the role. These days it’s all about coproductions and collaboration in the most collegiate way possible. We will not succeed without buy-in from both sides of the industry and we intend to make this work for them and for all.”

Subhani added: “There’s a lot of uncertainty and fear as we stumble through the wreckage of 2020, but Paul and I have done our due diligence and we see a clear gap in the market. Call BossaNova what you will – distributor, agent, development platform, financier – but we believe this creative-finance model is what’s needed in today’s fast-moving world. We have listened to both producers and buyers so are confident we know what’s important to both. We hope we’re right.”