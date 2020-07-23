Taskmaster scores Nordic renewals

Four broadcasters in the Nordic region have renewed their local versions of UK comedy challenge format Taskmaster.

Discovery in Norway has lined up a second run, SVT in Sweden a fifth, Denmark’s TV2 a fourth and MTV3 in Finland a second.

The news comes as the show is set to premiere in North America on The CW on August 2.

Nordisk is producing S2 of Discovery’s show, titled Kongen Befaler (The King Commands).

SVT’s Bäst I Test (Best In Test), is being produced by Baluba and TV2’s adaptation, Stormester (Grandmaster), is from Metronome.

MTV3 latest run of the show, Suurmestri (Grandmaster), is being produced by Rabbit Films.

Taskmaster, created by comedian Alex Horne and produced and distributed by Avalon, originated on UKTV’s Dave channel in the UK before switching to commercially funded pubcaster Channel 4.